Remember the sweet outfits the Duchess of Cambridge's children Prince George and Princess Charlotte wore to their aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2016? The white and cream pageboy and bridesmaids outfits were designed by Pepa & Co, which is one of Kate's favourite childrenswear labels. Now, the mastermind behind the royally-loved outfits has announced some very exciting news of her own – she will soon be picking out clothes for her own little boy.

Spanish designer Pepa Gonzalez is expecting her first child with husband Mike Hoare in July, and she spoke to HELLO! about why the new arrival will have plenty of clothes to choose from as he grows up. “At first I couldn’t quite believe it,” she told us. “We’d been waiting for this moment and it was magical. Now, with only two months before he’s born, we’re preparing to become parents.” The 37-year-old broke the news to her family in Spain last Christmas, and since then, her mum has been busy making clothes for her new grandchild – it appears that fine needlework runs in the family!

“Where I come from in Andalusia, it’s a tradition for all the women in the family – the mothers, grandmothers and aunts – to knit, sew and embroider handmade clothes for a new baby,” Pepa explained. “My mum Mari Pepa’s needlework is stunning and she’s so excited about making clothes for her new grandson. She’s gone crazy. She’s embroidering bed linen, knitting sweaters and booties and handmaking shirts."

The designer even credits her mum for inspiring her to create her own brand, which started as a small online boutique in 2013. She said: “When I was a little girl, she would dress me and my four older brothers in beautiful clothes she’d made. They’d go to nursery in lovely shirts and shorts and little ties. Spanish children’s clothes are slightly more formal, so when I created Pepa & Co, I brought a little piece of my culture to Britain.”

Pepa designed clothes for the young bridal party at Prince Christian of Hanover's wedding

At the humble beginnings, Pepa sold her children's clothes at coffee mornings, and with Mike's encouragement and support from Kate Middleton and Monaco’s Casiraghi family, her luxury children's brand soon became a hugely popular - so much so that she has even struggled to get hold of items for her own baby! “After lockdown, almost everything was out of stock,” she said. “It just goes to show that the virus has stopped everything except new life."

Pepa has put her creative skills to good use by designing the nursery in the couple's new home as she prepares to welcome what we imagine will be the best-dressed baby! “I can’t wait to meet our baby, to experience every milestone. And I’m really looking forward to dressing him in beautiful clothes," Pepa said. “When I first came to London, I could never have imagined I would start a business, get married, design a home and have a baby. It’s a dream come true.”

