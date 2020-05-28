Vogue Williams steals Kate Middleton's maternity style – shop the look Spencer Matthews' gorgeous wife has just discovered Séraphine – and like the Duchess of Cambridge, she’s a fan of stripes

As she sails into the third trimester of her pregnancy, Vogue Williams has made a great fashion discovery. Spencer Matthews' gorgeous wife has joined the list of famous ladies who love maternity brand Séraphine, and she’s certainly in good company – Kate Middleton is one of the biggest fans of the range, which includes everything from nursing tops to glam evening wear.

Red & White Striped Cotton Maternity & Nursing top, £39, Séraphine

Vogue shared a picture of herself in her new Séraphine top with her 759k Instagram followers, telling them: "found another maternity brand I love @seraphinematernity." She looks fab in their Red & White Striped Cotton Maternity & Nursing top paired with leggings, which retails for £39 – and there’s also a short-sleeved version of the top too which is perfect for the warmer summer months.

Linen Stripe Maternity & Nursing top, £39, Séraphine

We're sure the Duchess of Cambridge would approve of Vogue's choice of top, since she’s a big fan of stripes. Although it’s true we never saw her in a striped Séraphine top during her pregnancies with Prince George, Louis or Princess Charlotte, we bet she had some in her casual collection for wearing at home away from the public eye.

Long-time Seraphine fan Kate Middleton wore the brand for Prince George's first official photo

Kate stepped out in plenty of clothes from the more dressy side of Séraphine’s collection, and she loved her fuchsia front knot dress so much, she wore it for Prince George's first official photo.

Pinstripe Maternity Blouse, £35, Seraphine

We'll be watching with interest to see if Vogue debuts any more pieces from the brand as she nears the end of her pregnancy. The blonde model is expecting a little sister for her and Spencer's one-year-old son Teddy this summer.

Ivory Maternity Blouse, £39, Seraphine

There are lots of gorgeous pieces for her to choose from, some of our favourites include the Embroidered Pinstripe Maternity Blouse, which is currently in the sale for £35 and the Ivory Maternity Blouse, which Storm Keating loves. That’s also in the sale for £39. Well worth a look if you're bumpin' along this summer!

