The best maternity brands for summer clothes for pregnant women Including the Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to brand

If you’re pregnant right now, there’s a good chance you’re desperately searching for some summer clothes to wear before the temperature gets hotter. Dressing a growing bump is notoriously difficult in the summertime, but luckily there are plenty of maternity brands making clothes that you’ll actually want to wear now - plus, smock dresses are totally fashionable again! Here’s where you should head for the best summer maternity clothes...

ASOS

ASOS has possibly one of the largest maternity collection on the high street, and the offering is incredible. Forget elasticated waistbands and baggy t-shirts; here you can shop everything from occasion dresses to chic jackets and bikinis. There’s also a great selection from brands such as Chi Chi London and the North Face.

Maternity polka dot midi dress, £35, ASOS

Seraphine

The Duchess of Cambridge loves this designer, and has done ever since she was first pictures wearing a wrap dress from the brand during her pregnancy with Prince George. You’ll pay a little more, but the clothes are beautifully made to fit you and your growing bump.

Maternity and nursing blouse, £49, Seraphine

BUY NOW

Next

Want comfy maternity wear that’s stylish and affordable? You definitely can have it all, thanks to Next’s chic range. We love the slogan t-shirts and stretchy dresses in the spring/summer collection.

Jersey t-shirt dress, £16, Next

TREAT YOURSELF: Here's how to do a facial at home

Topshop

If you can’t bear the thought of dowdy dresses and stretchy trousers, you’ll want to take a look at Topshop’s uber cool maternity range. For mums-to-be who like to look like they’re straight off a catwalk, you won’t find better.

Daisy grandad shirt dress, £35, Topshop

New Look

For affordable maternity clothes that can be styled for work or weekends, New Look is the place to shop. They have a huge denim selection, so you can find perfect jeans no matter what your taste.

Lift and shape jeggings, £17.99, New Look

H&M

Meghan Markle turned to H&M’s MAMA range when she was carrying baby Archie, so you know this is the place to get stylish, quality clothes at high street prices. Their knitwear is especially good - stock up on cardigans in winter, or jumpers in summer.

Fine-knit jumper, £17.99, H&M MAMA

BUY NOW

Boohoo

Boohoo brings its young, fresh vibe to maternity clothes too - and they’re perfect if you can’t think of anything worse than dressing in dowdy layers for six months. From stretchy mini dresses to comfy shorts, the brand has seriously affordable options.

Frill wrap dress, £15, Boohoo

Isabella Oliver

This ultra-chic brand offers elegant pieces, most of which are designed to fit after pregnancy, too. They also have a handy pre-loved section, which means you can save money and help care for the environment.

Katelyn dress, £59, Isabella Oliver

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.