Davina McCall tends to keep her family life private, but she gave fans a never-before-seen peek into the birth of her son Chester on Saturday for a very special reason. On her Instagram Stories, the Long Lost Family host shared a photo of herself sitting in a home birthing pool as she cuddled her newborn to mark International Home Birth Day, which fell on 6 June.

Although the intimate snap was dated 14 September 2006, which is her son Chester's birthday, Davina revealed she had similar experiences with her two daughters Holly and Tilly, whom she shares with ex-husband and fellow TV presenter Matthew Robertson. "I had three beautiful homebirths...thank you Pam," she wrote, tagging the dedicated homebirth team for Birmingham Women's Hospital.

Pam Wild is the midwife responsible for helping Davina deliver all three children. Although Chester and Holly's births were fairly straightforward, she told Giovanna Fletcher that her second birth with daughter Tilly in 2003 was far more dramatic. On the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, she said: "I was on the loo, to labour for a bit, because the loo’s a comfortable place." Next thing Davina knew, she was straight into the birthing pool on the midwife's orders. "I had to crawl on all fours to the pool because the head was literally crowning. Tilly was born minutes later. It was mega,” Davina recalled.

Davina shared the intimate photo of herself and her newborn son Chester on Instagram

And it may not be long until the 52-year-old relives her experiences - Davina also told Giovanna in 2018 that Holly, now 18, is desperate for children of her own! "I look at my oldest and she is desperate for a baby. I think 'please wait Holly, wait, reign it in'. I mean, she loves babies so much," the mum-of-three said. Davina continued: "She's one of those where you can't go anywhere without seeing a baby, she's right in there. Well, we all are to be fair. We are all a bit baby mad."

