Gemma Atkinson shared some idyllic snaps of her playtime with baby Mia on Thursday, making the most of the sunshine at home with partner Gorka Marquez. Posing in a bikini as she sat in a paddling pool, the former Strictly star held 12-month-old Mia aloft, joking: "Well, it's the closest we got to our planned water birth". But it was her amazing blow-up pool that really caught her fans' attention, with her Instagram followers inundating her with questions about it.

Gemma revealed her paddling pool was a total bargain at only £15

One follower asked, "Looks fun. Where is the pool from?", while another commented, "This is just the size I'm after for me and my son. I've already ordered two but they've been awful quality. Any ideas where yours is from? X". Gemma was quick to reply, revealing that her inflatable pool was from Asda and cost just £15. What a bargain!

We've tracked down this similar 7ft pool at Argos for £18, which is shallow enough to sit in with a little one. With the heatwave looking set to continue throughout June, we reckon it's a lockdown must-buy.

Chad Valley 7ft Rectangular Kids Paddling Pool, £18, Argos

The former Emmerdale actress also shared a sweet video of Gorka splashing about in the pool with baby Mia – and there was plenty of room for both of them! The little girl was protected from the sun in a cute floral hat and wore an inflatable rubber ring around her waist to stay afloat.

Gorka Marquez also took his turn in the pool with their daughter

Gemma and Gorka, who met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, later enjoyed a workout in their home gym – but the tiny tot didn't look too impressed with the treadmill! Ballroom dancer Gorka, 29, previously joked that Mia will soon be following in his footsteps, telling fellow pro Janette Manrara on Instagram Live: "She's going to be dancing in Blackpool this year. She loves dancing, have you seen her dancing? When we play music, she dances!"

