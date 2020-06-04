How adorable is Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas' son Roman? On Thursday morning, the former TOWIE star shared several videos of their little boy giggling as he played with his favourite cuddly toy. In the photo, Roman could be seen lying on top of a fluffy yellow blanket with a wooden toy set hanging overhead - but he was far more interested in the soft elephant toy next to him that was flapping his ears and singing a tune.

Roman appeared to love the elephant toy, which is similar to one Archie Harrison owns

After revealing many of her followers had inquired about the elephant, Lucy shared a link to the interactive toy on Amazon. Costing £29.99, Flappy the Elephant by Gund offers two play modes: an interactive game of peek-a-boo and the song Do Your Ears Hang Low - and it could have the royal seal of approval!

Gund elephant toy, £29.99, Amazon

Many royal children have a cherished cuddly animal or comfort toy, and we imagine Roman's elephant would be a hit with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie, as he owns a similar one himself. The couple received an abundance of gifts for their son on their royal tour of Africa in September 2019, including a soft toy in the shape of an elephant.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were gifted several toys for Archie during their Africa tour

Just hours before sharing the adorable videos of Roman, Lucy had revealed that her son had been feeling poorly. She shared a sweet snap of him cuddled up next to her as he enjoyed a "post 5pm danger nap" - but judging by his morning playtime, he appeared to be feeling better!

Lucy also spoke candidly about motherhood on her Instagram Stories. "Parenting isn't easy or perfect. It's sleepless nights, eating cold meals, having a 30 sec shower, never-ending washing, a daily dummy hunt, puke and explosive poos all over their cutest baby grow and your favourite top, mentally and physically exhausting, uncontrollable tears, taking two hours to leave the house, endless worry and guilt," she wrote. "But it's also unconditional love and happiness that I wouldn't change for the world. I can't imagine my life without you, Roman," the doting mum concluded. How sweet!

