7 celebs over 50 smashing their fitness goals in lockdown Ruth Langsford, Jennifer Lopez, Davina McCall and more are proving age is but a number

Coronavirus has given home workouts a whole new meaning. We have more time and more of a need than ever before to stay fit from indoors, and these celebrities are all proving that age is but a number. Ruth Langsford has been trying her hand at skipping, Saira Khan has been HIIT-ing it hard in her garden and Andrea McLean has been touting the benefits of yoga during such uncertain times. Scroll through for more inspiration.

Ruth Langsford

This Morning presenter Ruth Langsford credits her fitness upkeep to one particular piece of equipment: a skipping rope. She started the BBC's Isolation Skipping Challenge in which she skips for at least five minutes per day when the coronavirus pandemic began and, according to her Instagram posts, it has done wonders for both her physical and mental health. She's also been walking her dog Maggie on a daily basis, with a target of 10,000 steps.

Nadia Sawalha

From circuits in the garden to yoga with her husband Mark, Loose Women presenter Nadia has been trying various types of exercise during lockdown. She also took part in the NHS plank challenge in which she planked for five minutes and donated £5 to the NHS.

Davina McCall

Davina McCall is nothing if not a fitness maven, and coronavirus lockdown hasn't put a stop to her usual routine. Instead of heading to the gym or her studio, Davina has been setting up a space for HIIT workouts and yoga flows. She's also been hosting live workouts on her Instagram fitness account @ownyourgoalsdavina.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez has been self-isolating at her mansion in Miami with her fiance Alex and their children. The family have been making fitness as fun as possible by taking part in group games such as baseball and rounders. Jennifer has also been sharing Tik Tok videos of herself dancing which, teaming her flawless body with the uplifting soundtracks, we're sure has been beneficial both physically and mentally.

Saira Khan

If there's one Loose Women presenter who is putting paid to the notion that lockdown equals an inability to exercise, it's Saira Khan. In fact, Saira (who actually turns 50 in May but has been making such big waves we had to give her a mention) has taken the time as an opportunity to campaign for Asian women as she says, "lack of exercise is a key factor behind heart disease death rates in UK South Asian communities". Almost everyday since lockdown began, Saira has been hosting live workouts on her Instagram account, then saving the videos to a Story highlight stream with instructions for anyone who'd like to try at a later date.

Gaby Roslin

When she's not filming her weekly Let's Gab episode on HELLO!'s Instagram channel, TV presenter Gaby Roslin has been taking advantage of her one-hour daily exercise allowance during coronavirus. Walking, yoga, tennis, strength workouts – you name it, Gaby is doing it and, according to one of her recent Instagram posts, it's bringing her a lot of joy where other sources of happiness have been removed.

Andrea McLean

Andrea McLean, also a Loose Women presenter, has been using yoga as her go-to exercise outlet during lockdown. In an Instagram post last week, she wrote, "It's good to challenge yourself, especially when our lives are so strange, as they are at the moment. So setting little goals, something to lean into, push gently against and keep gently pushing until you are where you want to be, is good for the soul. You don't have to knock it out the park every day."

