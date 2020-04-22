﻿
celeb

7 celebs over 50 smashing their fitness goals in lockdown

Ruth Langsford, Jennifer Lopez, Davina McCall and more are proving age is but a number

Bridie Wilkins

Coronavirus has given home workouts a whole new meaning. We have more time and more of a need than ever before to stay fit from indoors, and these celebrities are all proving that age is but a number. Ruth Langsford has been trying her hand at skipping, Saira Khan has been HIIT-ing it hard in her garden and Andrea McLean has been touting the benefits of yoga during such uncertain times. Scroll through for more inspiration.

Ruth Langsford

This Morning presenter Ruth Langsford credits her fitness upkeep to one particular piece of equipment: a skipping rope. She started the BBC's Isolation Skipping Challenge in which she skips for at least five minutes per day when the coronavirus pandemic began and, according to her Instagram posts, it has done wonders for both her physical and mental health. She's also been walking her dog Maggie on a daily basis, with a target of 10,000 steps.

SEE: Celebrities hosting free workouts on Instagram during coronavirus lockdown

Nadia Sawalha

From circuits in the garden to yoga with her husband Mark, Loose Women presenter Nadia has been trying various types of exercise during lockdown. She also took part in the NHS plank challenge in which she planked for five minutes and donated £5 to the NHS.

SEE: Nadia Sawalha takes us on a day-in-the-life of lockdown exclusively for HELLO!

Davina McCall

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Beginning of the week .. it’s all about starting as you mean to go on ❤ I’ve recorded some videos with my fitness range at home in case it can inspire a bit of #MondayMotivation and explain how it can be so easy to get up and work out .. First up this week .. Davina Dumbbells !! 💪🏻🧡💙💛 These come in 1kg , 2kg , and 3kg and are so soft and comfortable to grip .. here’s how I personally like to use each weight .. I know it can be daunting and there are full workouts over on @ownyourgoalsdavina if you’d like to follow those . Would love to hear how you get on .. oh and there are matching mats 😍 we’ll get to those soon !! Link in my bio to find everything xx

A post shared by Davina Mccall (@davinamccall) on

Davina McCall is nothing if not a fitness maven, and coronavirus lockdown hasn't put a stop to her usual routine. Instead of heading to the gym or her studio, Davina has been setting up a space for HIIT workouts and yoga flows. She's also been hosting live workouts on her Instagram fitness account @ownyourgoalsdavina.

Jennifer Lopez

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Family time 🏐❤️ #shabbatshalom

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

Jennifer Lopez has been self-isolating at her mansion in Miami with her fiance Alex and their children. The family have been making fitness as fun as possible by taking part in group games such as baseball and rounders. Jennifer has also been sharing Tik Tok videos of herself dancing which, teaming her flawless body with the uplifting soundtracks, we're sure has been beneficial both physically and mentally.

SEE: Celeb kids teaching their parents Tik Tok during coronavirus

Saira Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

If anyone like me is on a personal goal to keep fit, healthy and see your body transform to its peak, keep going, be patient and be consistent. The gains do happen, but as my amazing trainer @bradleysimmonds says, “get it done” everyday - cardio and strength. Keep your food healthy and yes of course treat yourself - no food is off limits - but be sensible with your portions. Mix up your exercises, I follow @bradleysimmonds and @bellehutt and also do a 5k run outside a couple of times. Don’t forget to stretch. I’m grateful for this time to focus on my workouts, family and am being proactive with work, by sending ideas, making contact and networking. It’s your attitude to your life that will determine how effective you are to achieving your goals and objectives. You have to do the boring stuff, we all do. There is no shortcut. Depends how much you really want it . #positive!

A post shared by Saira Khan (@iamsairakhan) on

If there's one Loose Women presenter who is putting paid to the notion that lockdown equals an inability to exercise, it's Saira Khan. In fact, Saira (who actually turns 50 in May but has been making such big waves we had to give her a mention) has taken the time as an opportunity to campaign for Asian women as she says, "lack of exercise is a key factor behind heart disease death rates in UK South Asian communities". Almost everyday since lockdown began, Saira has been hosting live workouts on her Instagram account, then saving the videos to a Story highlight stream with instructions for anyone who'd like to try at a later date.

Gaby Roslin

When she's not filming her weekly Let's Gab episode on HELLO!'s Instagram channel, TV presenter Gaby Roslin has been taking advantage of her one-hour daily exercise allowance during coronavirus. Walking, yoga, tennis, strength workouts – you name it, Gaby is doing it and, according to one of her recent Instagram posts, it's bringing her a lot of joy where other sources of happiness have been removed.

Andrea McLean

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yoga is something I’ve practiced for years. And there’s a reason I say ‘practice’... I am not a supple person, so doing yoga doesn’t come naturally - I’m a stiff as a board! But I love it. I love how it makes me feel, in my head as well as my stretched body when I finish. You don’t need fancy equipment, just yourself. I like to burn some incense (sage is my favourite), close my eyes, and off I go. Today I discovered @realtraviseliot on @youtube and tried his detox routine. It was about an hour long and much harder than I thought it would be! But I loved it, and will be back. It’s good to challenge yourself, especially when our lives are so strange, as they are at the moment. So setting little goals, something to lean into, push gently against and keep gently pushing until you are where you want to be, is good for the soul. You don’t have to knock it out the park every day. Just turning up every day and doing it is sometimes enough. 🙏

A post shared by Andrea McLean (@andreamclean1) on

Andrea McLean, also a Loose Women presenter, has been using yoga as her go-to exercise outlet during lockdown. In an Instagram post last week, she wrote, "It's good to challenge yourself, especially when our lives are so strange, as they are at the moment. So setting little goals, something to lean into, push gently against and keep gently pushing until you are where you want to be, is good for the soul. You don't have to knock it out the park every day." 

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about ruth langsford

More news