Davina McCall's £3.4million home is breathtaking – see inside The Masked Singer's abode The Masked Singer host moved into her new home in 2021

Davina McCall moved into her new home, worth a reported £3.4million, with her boyfriend Michael Douglas and her children Holly, Tilly and Chester in late 2021.

The Masked Singer star had her dream family home built in Kent after buying a plot of land, and rented a property in East Sussex while construction was underway.

The big move came after she split from her ex-husband Matthew Robertson in 2017 and subsequently moved out of their six-bedroom £6.25million property. "I'm building a house!" Davina told Woman & Home in 2020. "My kids and I have been renting and we were trying to find a plot of land. So we're doing it together. This year is going to be super stressful, but really fun."

She continued: "It's the next phase of our lives – a house that we've all built and everyone gets to choose how they want their bedrooms. We’re unbelievably lucky. It was tough for the kids after we sold our house after Matthew and I split up, so it’s nice to say, 'fresh house, fresh start'."

Take a look at the glimpses she has shared inside her current and former properties…

Davina McCall's kitchen

The TV star has filmed several workout videos from her chic kitchen. Pale grey units, white and grey worktops and wooden floors keep the interior simple and classic, while an island unit and American-style fridge offers Davina and her family plenty of space.

Davina McCall's dining room

There is also a round dining table positioned in the bay window, surrounded by mustard and burnt orange chairs.

Davina McCall's bedroom

A video of Davina hoovering revealed the back wall of her former bedroom was taken up entirely with cream cupboards and wardrobes, and she had an impressive brown leather Chesterfield bed with two matching brown wooden bedside tables and metallic bronze lamps.

More recently, she revealed her bedroom has grey carpets and cream wardrobes, with a leather armchair and a dressing table positioned near the window.

The same brown leather bed and wooden side tables appear to be in her new home.

Davina McCall's dressing room

Davina posed inside a huge white walk-in wardrobe with rails for her clothes and cupboards for her boots. A mirror at one end allows the star to see her outfits – although, at the time, it showed her pet cat looking out of the window!

Davina McCall's office

Davina has her very own study, as seen in a photo of herself during a video call to discuss her podcast, Making The Cut. It features brown wooden cupboards with glass doors, and a selection of cork pinboards where Davina keeps notes and reminders.

Davina McCall's living room

Back in April 2020, Davina also revealed a glimpse of her living room, in a video of (naturally) another home workout. In keeping with the rest of the house, it's decorated with cream walls and features a cream rug on wooden floor, with two cream armchairs.

