Former Strictly star Natalie Lowe has shared an insight into her fitness regime during the coronavirus lockdown. The TV personality revealed that while she loves nothing more than ballroom dancing, she has been keeping active during these unprecedented times by running and cycling. The 39-year-old dancer - who welcomed a baby boy named Jack with husband James Knibbs in December - confessed there was an ulterior motive behind her sporty hobby – being able to eat as much chocolate as she likes!

DISCOVER: Alexandra Burke reveals how she got her amazing physique

Natalie confessed she loves to cycle - and eats all the chocolate she wants

Natalie shared a snap of herself on her bike, looking fresh-faced after some outdoor exercise. She wrote: "Two of my fav forms of cardio other than #dancing is... #running and #cycling. Keeps me feeling fit and feeling strong, clears my mind and helps me burn calories... simply because I can’t stop eating chocolate. Supporting #bikeweek #livetoride #instabikes #bikeclub #bikelife #bikesofinstagram #giant #bike #7daysofcycling #fit #fitness #fitmind #fitbody #addicted to #chocoholic". Her followers were quick to praise her incredible motivation, writing, "You look amazing Natalie. We all need chocolate in our lives" and "Keep working hard Nat".

The dancer has also been enjoying daily walks with baby son Jack

Her son Jack's godfather Ian Waite, who she met when she joined Strictly in 2009, agreed with her. "I’m with you on the Chocolate addiction", he commented. Natalie and Ian are extremely close, having danced in all the professional group dances as well as some outstanding solo numbers together. Since leaving the BBC ballroom show, the pair have embarked on tours together, released dance DVDs as well as supported each other in their personal lives.

READ MORE: Natalie Lowe opens up about her birth experience to HELLO!

Natalie and husband James welcomed their son in December last year and exclusively introduced him in HELLO! in January. The couple revealed they had originally been told during an early scan that their baby would be a girl before finding out they were expecting a boy. "It was a surprise but we didn't mind. We had such a tough journey to become parents, we were just happy either way. The hardest part was keeping a brave face during our difficult journey to parenthood. I urge anyone who's having a difficult pregnancy journey to reach out and talk to someone whether that be a friend, relative or professional for help and support. It made a huge difference to me.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.