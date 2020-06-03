Natalie Lowe shares photo of adorable son taking after his godfather Ian Waite The Strictly Come Dancing star welcomed her son in December

Former Strictly dancer Natalie Lowe posted the cutest photo of her son to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon – and she revealed that he's already taking after one of her co-stars! The star shared a snap of her six-month-old baby, Jack, in his Jumperoo, waving his arms and legs as he beamed with delight.

The doting mum captioned the image: "Oh my, somebody is full of beans today... The boy just can’t get enough of this #jumperoo I think he might take after his #goddaddy @ianjwaite My #baby #loves to #dance! #baby #babyboy #happybaby #happymummy #happymumhappybaby #dancerinthemaking."

WATCH: Natalie Lowe and James Knibbs introduce us to their new baby

Natalie's followers were quick to comment on how lovely the photo was, writing: "He’s adorable," "Aww wee cutie, bless him," and: "He is absolutely gorgeous!" While his energy levels and enthusiasm might be reminiscent of his godfather Ian Waite, who Natalie performed with on the BBC show, the glamorous dancer's fans thought that he resembled someone a little closer to home.

Commenters added: "Gorgeous like his mummy [heart emojis]," "He looks like his mama," and: "Absolutely gorgeous... Just like his mummy." The 39-year-old and her husband James Knibbs welcomed their son in December following a difficult journey to get pregnant. A month later, the couple exclusively introduced little Jack to the world in the pages of HELLO!.

Natalie shares baby son Jack with her husband James Knibbs

Opening up about their happiness, Natalie said: "My time now is to be a healthy mum and a great parent to Jack. Creating a human being for nine months is an incredible thing. You have to be kind to yourself, and not expect your body to go, snap, straight back to what it was before." Her husband added: "I didn't believe I could ever think Natalie was any more amazing but seeing her with Jack and how she is as a mum adds a whole new depth of love."

