Alexandra Burke stunned fans on Instagram at the weekend when she shared a beautiful photo of herself in a bikini. And now, she's revealed some of the techniques she uses to keep her body in such great shape. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, it appears Alexandra has joined the hordes of fitness fans who have taken up spinning using the Peloton bike workouts.

Alexandra Burke wowed fans with this bikini photo

Filming her instructor @tune2tunde, who gave an impassioned speech in wake of the Black Lives Matter protests, the singer can be seen in the reflection of her tablet peddling away as she follows the "Speak Up" ride class. Following what was no doubt a tough and sweaty workout, Alexandra revealed she was refueling with a green juice. "Taking care of my body with a detox juice," she posted on her Stories.

Alexandra is a fan of Peloton

On Saturday, the 31-year-old shared what might be the most flawless photo of the year so far. The former X Factor star could be seen in her back garden wearing a bright green bikini, and she looked absolutely out of this world. Alongside the sizzling photos, the talented singer wrote: "LOVE MY MELANIN."

Needless to say, the star's fans were quick to flock to the comment section of her post to let her know just how incredible she looked. "Girl I can't. This is everything," wrote one, with another adding: "Such a stunner OMG you're so beautiful." A third noted: "Wow you look absolutely gorgeous Alex."

The singer looks after her inside as well as her outside

The Bodyguard star has kept busy during the lockdown by staying fit, which she revealed in March when she shared a photo of herself on a bicycle surrounded by trees, telling her followers that cycling has done her "a world of good mentally".

Alexandra explained in the caption: "I kid you not. I bought this bike like, seven-eight years ago! I’ve only ridden it once because I’m never usually home. Taking a ride on my bike for a little bit of exercise has done me the world of good mentally. At the moment, I’m reading more, reflecting and really thinking more without distraction. One day at a time guys... this won’t be forever..."

