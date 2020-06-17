Charley Webb has shared the funniest video of her four-year-old son, Bowie. The Emmerdale actress took to Instagram with the sassy clip, much to the delight of her fans. It shows Charley and Bowie looking down the camera as they perfectly mime a short conversation about social media. "Do you have Instagram?" Charley asks. "No," Bowie replies. "Snapchat?" "Still no." "Then what do you have?" "A life," Bowie replies, before putting on his baseball cap backwards, and sticking his tongue out.

The video, which has been viewed more than 280,000 times, went down a storm with Charley's fans. "Omg, amazing! All your children have amazing personalities xx," one told the star. A second added: "I love your videos you do with your kids, you look like you have so much fun #loveit."

Charley and Matthew are the proud parents to three boys

Charley, 32, is a proud mum to three children with her Emmerdale actor husband, Matthew Wolfenden: Bowie, 10-year-old Buster, and baby Ace, who was born in July 2019. The family are currently isolating together in their beautiful home in Yorkshire, and Charley has shared a number of photos documenting their time together.

Just recently she posted a sweet snapshot of her baby boy taking part in a TikTok video with his dad Matthew. Charley shared a screengrab from the footage on Instagram, which showed Matthew moving their son's hands in time to the music. "That TikTok with Ace," she captioned the photo.

The Emmerdale star welcomed son Ace in July 2019

The TV star often shares sweet pictures of her children on social media and has been keeping fans up to date during lockdown. The 32-year-old has made sure her sons have had plenty to do, with activities ranging from picnics in the garden to arts and crafts projects. Like many other parents, Charley has also become a temporary teacher and has been home schooling her oldest children over the past few months.