Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy has a fancy dress wardrobe little girls dream of The eldest child of Robbie and wife Ayda Field is certainly spoilt for choice…

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's daughter Teddy certainly has plenty to keep her occupied as the family continue to isolate in their LA mansion. As if musical instruments and toys weren't enough, the seven-year-old also has a fancy dress wardrobe that many little girls would dream of. Ayda shared a sweet clip of Teddy playing the piano on Instagram on Thursday, and while her musical ability is certainly impressive, we couldn't take our eyes off her enviable collection of dresses.

WATCH: Robbie Williams' daughter has a fancy dress wardrobe of dreams!

In the clip, which appears to be Teddy's playroom, a clothing rail can be seen by the piano featuring brightly-coloured costumes. There's a pink princess gown, a silver shorter number with a beautiful tulle overlay and also a ruffled peach frock with sequins and diamanté embellishment across the top. You can also just spy a light blue tulle gown which is giving off plenty of Cinderella vibes.

Teddy's little sister Coco joined in the fun on the piano

Teddy certainly appears to be following in her dad's footsteps as it's not the first time she's shown off her musical prowess. In celebration of Ayda's 41st birthday last month, the little girl sang a sweet lullaby, accompanied on the guitar by her proud dad Robbie. Ayda shared a video of her daughter’s performance with her fans on Instagram, writing: "A very special quarantine birthday. Teddy decided to improvise with @robbiewilliams and sing me a lullaby to bed for my birthday. A quarantine birthday may be strange, but in some ways, it was the best one yet... #blessedwiththisfamilyofmine #purelove #thebestthingsinlifearefree."

Robbie and Ayda are currently in lockdown in their beautiful Malibu mansion. The couple, who married in Los Angeles back in 2010, share four children: Teddy, Charlie, five, one-year-old Coco and baby Beau, who was born in February. The couple have given fans numerous glimpses inside their lockdown homelife, as well as sharing snapshots showcasing their beautiful residence. And the family have certainly been making the most of their outdoor space – including their swimming pool and tennis court.

