Charley Webb lives in North Yorkshire with her husband and Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden and their three children Buster, Bowie and Ace, and the actress has revealed what may be the most beautiful celebrity living room we have ever seen. She took to Instagram to post a video of herself and the children creating a 'puppet show' in the room, and the backdrop revealed charcoal grey walls, a burnt orange quilted sofa with metallic gold frames along the arms and a blue and orange cushion. Meanwhile, a lamp with a gold metallic base in the shape of a monkey's head and a plain black shade sits on a metallic silver side table.

At the side of the room, there is an antique white cabinet designed with a worn-away effect, where the family keep a pink vase and a selection of ornaments, and on the walls there are several framed photos hanging. There's also an ultra-modern electric fireplace (not too dissimilar from Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' at their home in Surrey), with a glass frame and a bed of logs. In the middle of the room, there is a large glass coffee table, where Charley's children were seen drawing the monsters for their puppet show.

Charley's living room also has an enormous piece of artwork on one wall

In another TikTok video that Charley made with her daughter Buster, she gave a look at another side of the room, where they have an enormous piece of black, navy and white artwork hanging on the wall in a thin metallic gold frame, and a £565 feather lampshade from ColdHarbour Lights, which First Time Mum star Ferne McCann also has in her walk-in wardrobe.

Elsewhere in the house, the family also have a beautiful kitchen, complete with a stainless steel dining table and a selection of quirky chairs including one upholstered in leopard-print and another red retro style with white and blue stripes, minimalist charcoal grey cupboards, and stainless steel worktops matching the dining table.

