Alicia Silverstone has revealed that she and her nine-year-old son Bear Blu have been taking baths together during COVID-19 isolation. Sharing the pair's routine in The New York Times, the Clueless star stated: "My son and I take baths together, and when he's not with me, I take a bath and that really feels nourishing and comforting." She further shared that she has been focused on finding activities to do with Bear Blue, including bouncing on the mini trampoline, dancing or jump roping.

Alicia, 43, shares her son with ex-husband, rock musician Christopher Jarecki. The couple were married in June 2005, and welcomed their Bear Blue in May 2011. Sadly, they announced their split in 2018.

It's not the first time Alicia has courted controversy with her parenting methods. Back in 2012, she made headlines when she posted a video showing herself chewing up food and feeding it directly into her son's mouth from her own. "It's his favourite…and mine. He literally crawls across the room to attack my mouth if I'm eating," she said at the time.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alicia Silverstone interviews son Bear Blue about his vegan lifestyle

Alicia has also raised her son to be a vegan – just like her – and in 2018 stated that the plant-based diet has stopped Bear from getting sick. "He's never had to take medicine in his life," she said. "He can get sniffles and a runny nose but he's not down, he still goes to school. Two times in his life has he been like, 'Mommy, I don't feel good,' and it was only for a few hours and he was back running around."

It certainly seems Bear has embraced the lifestyle. In a video for the non-profit Farm Sanctuary's Compassionate Meals program back in May 2017, he said that his favourite thing about being a vegan is "that you don't have to eat yucky meat".