Storm Keating and daughter Coco stun in intimate photo captured by dad Ronan Storm and Ronan Keating welcomed baby Coco back in March

Ronan Keating can add photographer to his never-ending résumé after his wife Storm showed off the most stunning picture of her and her baby daughter Coco captured by the singer.

Posting the black and white snap on her Instagram, Storm wrote: "Can't believe 12 weeks have already passed since this precious little gumnut joined our family. And how big she's grown since this photo! "#CocoKnoxKeating you are the most adorable little thing and I just can't get enough of you and your scrumptious little cuddles #myheartcouldburst #love #mylittlegirl #family #blessed. Great photo @rokeating," she added.

Ronan captured the most gorgeous photo of wife Storm and their newborn daughter

The intimate moment, which sees proud mum Storm holding her newborn daughter in her arms as she kisses her head, was taken back in April, when Coco was just three weeks old.

The photo was a hit with fans and friends, with Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins commenting: "Gorgeous!" A fan praised Ronan's skills, writing: "What a beautiful photo Storm, she is perfect."

"This is the most precious photo, adorable!" remarked another follower.

Storm will no doubt get behind the camera herself this weekend to capture Ronan with Coco as he celebrates his first Father's Day as a father-of-five.

Ronan is celebrating his first Father's Day as a father-of-five

The singer recently spoke to HELLO! about the special occasion, confessing that he hoped to be reunited with his eldest children, Missy, Jack and Ali, so they could all meet their baby sister.

Ronan, who has been self-isolating in London whilst his eldest children self-isolate in Ireland, said: "Hopefully my three older kids will be able to see us but I'm sure they're more excited about seeing their little brother and meeting their new baby sister than their Dad!"

The 43-year-old had previously admitted on This Morning: "They haven't been able to travel over. But please God as things start to settle now they'll get over to see their newborn baby sister."