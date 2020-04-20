Storm Keating is clearly making the most of every second with her baby daughter Coco. On Sunday, the doting mum-of-two shared a gorgeous Instagram snap of her gently kissing her newborn's head whilst soaking up the sunshine amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. "First Frills #girlythings #socute #littlegirlsclothes #heartmelting," she gushed in the caption. Storm, who is married to singer Ronan Keating, appeared to be in the dressing up mood as she clothed little Coco in a cute pair of frilly shorts.

Storm Keating shared this snap with her little girl

The 38-year-old also took to her Stories to post another photo – but this time of her son Cooper trying to take his sister into his arms. "Can I hold her? #siblinglove #myboy," Storm wrote across the heartwarming image. The Australian producer and her husband announced their second child's arrival last month, sharing a cute black-and-white selfie from her hospital bed. "A beautiful calm birth thanks to Claire Mellon and all the wonderful team at @theportlandhosp," Storm said at the time of the announcement. "Thank you so much for taking such great care of us. Coco Knox Keating, born 27.03.20 #myheartcouldburst #ourlittlegirl @rokeating."

Proud dad Ronan added: "Hello world. Spreading some good cheer at this time with the announcement of the safe delivery of our little girl Coco Knox Keating. Calmly arrived on 27/3/20. Mama and Baba are rocking #HappyTimes #KeatingClan #BabyKeating."

The doting mum also posted this cute photo

The couple, who married in 2015, have been sharing snippets into their new family life with two-year-old son Cooper as they continue to self-isolate together. Meanwhile, the Boyzone singer is also a loving father to three other children - Jack, 20, Missy, 18, and Ali, 14 – whom he shares with ex-wife Yvonne.

