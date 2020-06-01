Ronan Keating reveals plans for family reunion to introduce baby Coco to his children

Ronan Keating is currently on cloud nine. Not only is he still celebrating the birth of his second child with wife Storm, baby Coco, but he has just released the music video for his new song A Little Thing Called Love – which features his adorable son Cooper! Sadly, there is just one piece of the puzzle missing to make his happiness complete, and that is for his three eldest children, Missy, Jack and Ali, to meet their newborn sister.

"It’s been truly magical," Ronan says of his time with his newborn daughter during lockdown.

Ronan with daughter Coco Knox

"And I feel very lucky to have had so much time at home during these early months. But it's been tough for the rest of the family not being able to meet Coco, but hopefully it won't be for too much longer," he exclusively told HELLO!.

And it seems a reunion could be on the cards soon if lockdown measures continue to ease ahead of Father's Day on 21 June.

Talking about the possibility of a family reunion on Father's Day, the 43-year-old reveals: "Hopefully my three older kids will be able to see us but I'm sure they're more excited about seeing their little brother and meeting their new baby sister than their Dad!"

Despite not being able to see other family and friends, Ronan has been busy during lockdown, filming the music video for his new song in the woods located behind his family home in London. Much to his fans' delight, the singer's son Cooper makes an adorable appearance.

"Like any three-year-old, Cooper is involved in just about everything we do just now. It’s great to be able to share some screen time with him!" he told HELLO!

Ronan's new album Twenty Twenty is out next month

In the video, Cooper can be seen "creating" a gorgeous piece of artwork in honour of the NHS. Explaining the concept behind it, Ronan said: "Part of Storm's concept for the video was tying in the creation of an artwork which would continue to evolve until the end. An image that was symbolic of the times and tied into the essence of the song too.

"Of course Coops couldn't really create it, so we needed an artist to create it for us but we knew immediately the perfect person for the job. We met the artist 'lhouette' a few years ago when Storm commissioned him to do a piece for my 40th birthday. We’re both huge fans. He’s a lovely guy and incredibly passionate and talented."

He continued: "As people will see in the video, he has created a stunning piece called 'Knight Nurse' which is inspired by people's experiences of the pandemic. It was something he'd been thinking about doing anyway before we called, so when we did call with the crazy idea he was all for it. I wanted to use the piece to help raise money for COVID-19 relief and he loved that idea too. So, before we knew it I was on the phone to Sotheby's about the auction and my manager was lining up UNICEF. All the pieces just came together, and we're delighted we can help make a difference." Ronan Keating's new album Twenty Twenty is out on the 24th July.