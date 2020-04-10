Storm Keating has shown off her incredible post-baby body just two weeks after giving birth to her second child. The 38-year-old uploaded a snapshot on Instagram, showing her bearing her flat stomach for the camera, as she soaked up the spring sunshine in a bikini during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. "Backyard with my babies," she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags: #stayathome, #backyardbliss, #lovethisweather, #summertimevibes, #feelslikesummer and #gottalovespring.

Storm Keating shared this snap of her amazing figure

Storm, who welcomed little Coco on 27 March with husband Ronan Keating, was inundated with messages - with one fan writing: "Did she really have a baby? Amazing." Another remarked: "So gorgeous... You would not think you'd had a baby two weeks ago. Hope all is well." A third post read: "Wow you look amazing and you have only just had a baby." A fourth person stated: "Wow you look amazing. How did you manage to get your pre baby figure back so quickly? You really do look stunning."

The Australian producer announced her daughter's arrival last month, sharing a cute black-and-white selfie from her hospital bed. "A beautiful calm birth thanks to Claire Mellon and all the wonderful team at @theportlandhosp," she said at the time of the announcement. "Thank you so much for taking such great care of us. Coco Knox Keating, born 27.03.20 #myheartcouldburst #ourlittlegirl @rokeating."

Proud dad Ronan added: "Hello world. Spreading some good cheer at this time with the announcement of the safe delivery of our little girl Coco Knox Keating. Calmly arrived on 27/3/20. Mama and Baba are rocking #HappyTimes #KeatingClan #BabyKeating." The couple, who married in 2015, are also doting parents to son Cooper, two. Meanwhile, the Boyzone singer has three other children - Jack, 20, Missy, 18, and Ali, 14 - with ex-wife Yvonne.

