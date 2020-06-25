Alex Jones forced to defend herself as fan accuses her of 'moaning about' and living a privileged life The star was promoting a cook along session in order to raise money for a charity

Alex Jones was in the best mood on Wednesday, as she treated her Instagram followers to a chance to win a cook along session with her, all in need of Action for Children UK. However, her spirits were soon dampened when a fan commented on her post, criticising her for "moaning about "and living a privileged life earning a huge salary".

Announcing the special competition on her social media profile, Alex wrote: "Who would like a chance to win a cook along session with me? I know, I'm a disaster in the kitchen, but I have mastered a few tasty recipes over the years and more importantly, we'll have a right laugh whilst raising much needed funds for @actionforchildrenuk."

Alex Jones revealed that she was raising money for Action for Children UK

She added: "You and 5 friends will join me on a live video call and we'll make something together, chat and have a glass of wine. To enter, you just need to go to cookalong.tv and enter for a minimum of £5. The more times you enter, the better your chances and the more cash we raise for @actionforchildrenuk For my recipe and more info just go to @cookalongtv."

One particular follower soon replied and complained that license payers were paying for her salary whilst she is "moaning about and going on about the challenges faced being a working mother during lockdown". She also added that the mother-of-two is "getting paid to go on about being a working mother" and also "promote things".

"Alex thinks she is the only one facing difficulties. She lives a privileged life earning a huge salary and making more," the fan added.

The One Show presenter is a proud mum to two boys

The One Show presenter was quick to reply, revealing that she was making assumptions about her life. She wrote: "It's a shame that you think like this. The juggle during lockdown had been immense and intense for all working parents, whatever they do and the idea is to talk about that. You're making huge assumptions about my life without knowing the first thing, but motherhood is a leveller whatever the situation and that is why it is such a good and valid topic."

The 43-year-old's reply was praised by fans, with one writing: "Great reply!" Another one said: "I think that Alex is using her platform to raise awareness. She gets paid for doing a job like many others do. She works hard and is living the best life that she can achieve for herself and her family. That’s what we are all doing isn’t it? Why should you try to put her down for being successful? That’s really sad."