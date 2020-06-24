Alex Jones has shared two rare photos inside her garden at the home she shares with her husband Charlie Thomson. The first came on Tuesday night, when The One Show host took to Instagram to post a photo of a climber plant against a brown brick wall and a large green bush, which she captioned, "This smells nice." The snap was taken in the evening, with the wall lit up by an outdoor light.

On Wednesday morning, she shared another photo of her sons Kit and Teddy playing in a paddling pool on the lawn. In the background, a red and blue plastic slide was also seen, as well as a wooden shed. The children were clearly enjoying themselves, as Alex wrote, "I turned my back for two mins and they're in pyjamas!"

Previously, Alex shared another look at the same area of the garden when her eldest son Teddy was playing outside. As well as a paddling pool and a plastic slide, they have a sand and water table and a football, while the photo also revealed a better look at the wooden shed, complete with a flower bed at the window. At the side of the shed, there are two ladders and a selection of potted plants and bushes.

On the same day, Alex shared a look at the garden lawn as the couple's youngest son Kit took his very first steps to his dad Charlie outdoors. Charlie was seen filming the moment, before praising Kit as he finally made it the whole way to him.

Alex and Charlie moved into the home in London in 2016, after renovating the Victorian property into something more modern. They have, however, maintained many of the period features in their home such as traditional fireplaces and high ceilings.

