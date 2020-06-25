Nadia Sawalha and husband Mark Adderley reveal exciting news

Nadia Sawalha and her husband Mark Adderley went live on YouTube on Thursday to share a very exciting announcement with their followers – they are releasing a book together! The couple shared the news in a live stream on their channel, The Sawalha-Adderleys, and revealed they already have big plans for its launch.

Admitting that some of their fans had already guessed what they had been working on, Nadia and Mark revealed that the book will be on homeschooling, following their decision to educate their daughters Maddie and Kiki-Bee at home five years ago.

GALLERY: Inside Nadia and Mark's family home

Loading the player...

WATCH: A day in the life of Nadia Sawalha and family during lockdown

"It is the homeschooling book. We're really excited about that. It's going to be loads of stuff about our lives that you've not heard about. It's quite an emotional book, there's going to be lots of stuff in it," Nadia said, revealing that they had discussed their experiences together while Mark, who is a professional writer, has written it.

MORE: Nadia Sawalha reveals how coronavirus pandemic has affected vow renewal plans

Nadia and Mark also explained that ten people who pre-order a copy of the book in the next 24 hours will receive a signed copy. But that's not all; the couple will also hand deliver copies to some of the lucky winners, something they believe they are the only people to have done.

Nadia and Mark have homeschooled their daughters for 5 years

"We will be delivering some of those books to your doorstep. We will bring it to you and sign it for you, and you will be included in our vlog and you'll be part of the family!" Nadia enthused.

Nadia and Mark's book, called Honey, I Homeschooled the Kids, is set for release on 3 September and promises to be an "honest and no holds barred guide for anyone interested in embarking on the homeschooling journey".

Honey, I Homeschooled the Kids, £14.99, Amazon

The Loose Women star previously shared some of her homeschooling secrets with HELLO!, advising parents not to put too much pressure on themselves. "I'd also advise parents not to get bogged down with the idea that school has to start at 8am and finish at 3pm," she said. "Forget the constraints of the clock. You need to be flexible. When Kiki told me she needed a bit more sleep, I said: ‘Sure,’ and we started work later. "If you’re working from home, start early and let the kids sleep in,” says Nadia. “Teenagers study better after they’ve had more sleep."

We can't wait to see what other tips they have to share!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.