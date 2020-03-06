Nadia Sawalha has shared what might be the best throwback photo of 2020 so far. The Loose Women star took to Instagram on Friday night to upload a gorgeous photograph of herself cradling her eldest daughter Maddie. The snap was taken many moons ago, when Maddie was just a tot, and Nadia a young mother. Below the photo, Nadia wrote: "My @maddiemaddieee so teeny weeny. How I miss those baby days. If you could go back in time and spend a day with your child at any age, what age would you choose?"

Many fans were quick to reply to the mother-of-two's question. One follower wrote: "When they were still in my tummy safe and warm... that’s the last time I had a full night's sleep," while another sweetly added: "Me and my husband were only saying the other day we missed the kids being little. They are 22 and 17 now."

Nadia shared the photo on Instagram

Nadia often uses her social media platforms to talk about parenting, and on Tuesday the doting mum even asked her followers for some advice. Taking once again to Instagram, the 55-year-old revealed that her 12-year-old daughter Kiki is having trouble sleeping, and asked fans to share any advice that they might have.

Nadia often discusses family life

In January, Nadia again brought up the subject of parenting, once more sharing personal details about her family in a bid to start an important, honest and open discussion. Nadia revealed that her 17-year-old daughter Maddie had shared that she has a "toxic" relationship with her body, a revelation that made Nadia emotional. The 55-year-old explained on her podcast: "That was so content-rich. Our beautiful, beautiful child inside and out. The way she just talks from her heart like that. There is so much in that for any parent listening to that."

She continued: "I'm sitting here crying and I'm not just crying for our daughter, but for me, for women through the ages. You know the confusion, the manipulation, the warped thinking, that waste of our energy. That beautiful child of ours."

