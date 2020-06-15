Nadia Sawalha has emotional family reunion for this special reason The Loose Women star has been isolating with her children in London

Following months of separation due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nadia Sawalha's two children Maddie, 17, and Kiki-Bee, 12, have finally been reunited with their grandmother Diana. The Loose Women panellist has been in isolation with her husband Mark Adderley and their daughters at their London home, but the 55-year-old revealed they had a very special visitor on Sunday.

Nadia celebrated a special family birthday over the weekend

Nadia shared sweet snaps of the moment the family got to hug one another again for the first time as they marked Nanny Di's birthday. "Three MONTHS with NO NANNY DI HUGS!!!! Happy birthday, Nanny Di! It broke my heart as I watched Kiki walk past Nanny Di yesterday when she arrived, holding her breath rushing to get to a two-metre distance!!! And then her face when I said she could give her a hug!! So beautiful. So perfect that it happens on Nanny Di’s 70th birthday too!" she captioned the Instagram post, which showed the family embracing Mark's mother.

But it was a bittersweet moment for Nadia, who revealed the reunion reminded her of her own parents. "Then it was Mark who squeezed her tight and then Maddie... it left me so happy... but also so sad that I can’t hug my mum and dad yet," she said. After reassuring her followers that it is a slow process to returning to normality following the COVID-19 crisis, the mother-of-two confessed: "I just worry whether I will ever feel safe enough to?!"

The Loose Women star revealed the reunion reminded her of her own parents

The heartfelt post clearly resonated with Nadia's followers, as many took to the comments section to share sweet messages of support. "Ah what beautiful photos. Happy Birthday nanny Di, have a super day," one wrote, and another emotional fan added: "Blubbing reading this, how lovely. I can’t wait until I get to give my grandparents a hug but when that will be who knows."

