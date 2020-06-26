Rochelle Humes reveals hilarious pregnancy struggle

Rochelle Humes took to Instagram on Friday to share a brand new photo of her budding baby bump – and it's getting so big!

Wearing a chic black playsuit from Nasty Gal, the This Morning star hilariously joked that she'd been out all day in the outfit with her pockets untucked, adding that she was a "walking radiator". It's certainly a hot weekend to be 24 weeks pregnant!

Rochelle Humes cuts husband Marvin's hair during self-isolation

The mother-of-two's full caption read: "Been out all day in this and just realised I need to tuck in my pockets... never mind I’ve got bigger fish to fry like the fact that I am currently a walking radiator."

Rochelle's fans were quick to send sweet messages. "I feel for you, stay cool, hope it cools down for you," wrote one. "I am 24 weeks too and can totally relate! I usually love the heat!" added another. A third fan added: "Thinking of you @rochellehumes and other pregnant ladies during this hot summer."

At the end of May, the former Saturdays star shared a beautiful photo of her bump to celebrate reaching the half-way mark of her pregnancy.

Sharing a side-by-side snap of her bare belly at 18 weeks and 20 weeks on her Instagram Stories, Rochelle's bump certainly looked a lot more prominent in the second image. Captioning the image, she wrote: "Halfway house (what a difference two weeks make)."

Rochelle and her husband Marvin, who are parents to daughters Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three, are expecting their first son together later this year. Taking to the comment section on Rochelle's post, the JLS star admitted it feels "weird" that they're having a boy. He commented on the gorgeous photo: "Feels so weird typing baby boy to a photo of you!! Love you."

