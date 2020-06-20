Rochelle Humes puts on incredible sandwich spread – and we're taking notes The This Morning star showed off the spread on Instagram

It's official: Rochelle Humes is the queen of sandwiches. On Friday, the This Morning star shared a clip of her incredible kitchen spread – and we've never seen anything like it!

As the mother-of-two panned the camera over her kitchen countertop, all manner of bread rolls could be seen alongside butter, coleslaw, ham, cheese, salad cream, pate and of course some healthy options – chopped tomatoes, cucumber and onions. Is anyone else feeling incredibly hungry?

Rochelle's spread was impressive!

Alongside the video, the mum-to-be wrote: "Welcome to Rochelle's Rolls." One thing's for sure, if the former singer was to set up her own sandwich shop, we'd be at the front of the line every day.

It's shaping up to be an incredibly exciting year for Rochelle, her husband Marvin Humes and their two daughters Valentina and Alaia, as the family have a new addition the way.

Rochelle has been sharing plenty of bump updates!

In April, the 31-year-old announced that she was expecting her third child – a son – on Instagram by sharing a photo over the Easter weekend of a chalkboard that read: "We're eggspecting baby Humes. October 2020."

Surrounding the board was a white knitted baby jumper, eggs, a baby scan, a pair of tiny shoes and a chick sitting in a nest. Rochelle wrote alongside the picture: "There's a baby bunny in my oven."

Since then, Rochelle has shared many photos of her growing baby bump, most recently on Friday. Hilariously, the Saturdays star wrote that she was 22 weeks pregnant as she posed in a beautiful knitted crop top, before correcting herself hours later by writing: "Bad mum, I'm 23 weeks pregnant not 22! Third child [face palm emoji]."

