Rochelle Humes gets honest about parenting following daughter's 'mammoth tantrum'

Rochelle Humes got honest about motherhood on Saturday as she shared an adorable picture of her daughter Valentina being carried by her husband Marvin.

Revealing the reality behind the "angelic" photo, the mother-of-two wrote: "This looks like an angelic shot, the reality is this is the aftermath of a mammoth tantrum and this is her being marched to the car home!! I love her more than anything but if I wasn't pregnant I would have deserved the biggest glass (bottle) of wine tonight...#parenting."

MORE: Rochelle Humes shows off her stunning bathroom – and it has the most incredible feature

Marvin pictures with his two daughters, Alaia and Valentina

Her friends were quick to sympathise with her, with Tom Fletcher writing: "I KNOW THAT FEELING SO WELL!!!!". Skin and beauty expert Nilam Holmes advised her: "Nice bubble bath for you and chamomile tea then."

"Marvs' face gives it a way," a follower jokingly remarked, whilst another one said: "Love your honesty to your beautiful picture perfect family. That’s why you’re one of the most enjoyable accounts to follow." All seemed to be forgotten the following day as Rochelle took to Instagram to pay tribute to Marvin on Father's Day.

Rochelle paid her husband the sweetest Father's Day tribute

"Happy Father's Day to the man we got SO lucky to call our own. Watching you be and grow as a Dad is something so special to me. It's the most natural thing in the world to you and you put it before anything else. You are the Dad that others look at and wish you were theirs. Growing up I longed for one like you...You are the best, you deserve the best and you will ALWAYS be their number 1. With a new little one on the way I'm so blessed I get to watch you do it all over again. Love you endlessly (the first pic is my favourite, he was away working for a few days and I think you can tell he was very missed)," she wrote alongside several pictures of him with his two daughters, Alaia and Valentina.