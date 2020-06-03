Like many children, Rochelle Humes' seven-year-old daughter Alaia-Mai is still being homeschooled at the moment, and her mum shared the sweetest progress update on Wednesday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-two shared a photo of her oldest child leaning over a very neat report she was working on. The youngster had titled her work "Alaia's Maasai Report," and it contained information about Maasai culture, including the very apt observation: "It doesn't rain much at all in Maasai which is very different to Epping."

WATCH: Rochelle Humes shares adorable video of her daughter

On the table behind the little girl was a laptop with a colourful presentation which read Marvellous Maasai and a selection of pens and coloured pencils. Alaia-Mai leaned over the report with a red coloured pencil in one hand, her curly hair flowing over one shoulder. Rochelle and her husband Marvin also share Alaia-Mai's younger sister, Valentina, three, and they are also expecting their third baby, a son, who is due in October. Last month, the sometime This Morning presenter posted a before-and-after shot of her baby bump two weeks apart, revealing how much more prominent it was.

Rochelle and her husband Marvin are homeschooling young Alaia-Mai

The star captioned the image: "Half-way house (what a difference two weeks makes)." The couple were previously very private about their family, but back in January, they decided to share photos of their daughters' faces on social media for the first time. In a heartfelt Instagram caption accompanying the photos, Rochelle explained their reasoning. She wrote: "Our girls. I think it would be weird for me to post this without saying anything...but we've made the choice to share a little bit more of our family.

"Alaia is aware of social media now (gulp) and she often asks why her cousins and other family are featured but not her and to be honest, we don't really have the answer...Obviously it was coming from a place of protection maybe to a fault, let's face it none of us really have this figured out. So here they are our babies, they won't be on here often but thought you might like to meet them... Please be kind."

