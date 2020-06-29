Vogue Williams shares sweetest snap with sleeping son Theodore - and fans react The Heart Radio star is due to give birth to her second child next month

Vogue Williams delighted her Instagram fans on Sunday night when she shared a candid photo taken by her husband Spencer Matthews - and it's so adorable.

In the snap, Vogue, 34, and her son Theodore could be seen soundly sleeping next to one another, with the one-year-old's hand resting protectively on his mum's face.

Vogue shared a sweet snap of the pair sleeping to Instagram

"Snoozing beside my bubba! I love this pic Spen took...lockdown has been great for all of the extra time I have gotten with my T. Soon to be the BEST big brother in the world," the Heart Radio presenter wrote in the caption. Fans were quick to react, with many encouraging the pregnant star to make the most of her precious mother-and-son bonding time before she welcomes her second child this summer.

"So adorable! Vogue, not long until your daughter arrives - it's going to be wonderful so enjoy every moment you can with your boy, he is just so so gorgeous," one follower commented. A second wrote: "Wonderful photo of mother and son's unbreakable bond," while a third added: "He is literally your twin."

WATCH: Vogue and Spencer answer these quick-fire questions about their second child

Vogue recently revealed the arrival of Theodore's sister will come around sooner than fans had realised. Taking to Instagram, the TV presenter shared a picture of herself, showing off her growing baby bump in a flowy white dress and captioned it: "I can't believe our baby girl will be here in less than a month. I have really enjoyed dressing my bump but WOW it's getting hot. The countdown is on!"

Fans and friends shared their surprise that her pregnancy had gone by so fast. "Wow that was quick!!!" said friend Donna Aida. "It only seems like yesterday you announced you were pregnant. Where has the time gone?" asked a fan. Another one remarked: "Quickest pregnancy ever ... you always look incredible x."

