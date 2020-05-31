Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews' son Theodore is one lucky little boy! The Heart Radio presenter took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal how the one-year-old was occupying his time over the sunny weekend - and it's safe to say she's made her Instagram followers green with envy. Vogue shared a sweet video which showed Theodore playing with an epic Knight's castle in the what appears to be the living area of their London home.

The huge cardboard design was a colour-in castle from Cardboardmagic.com, and costs as little as £32. In the video, Vogue's son could be seen sitting outside the castle and carefully selecting his colouring pencils as he filled in the dragon. The artwork also featured four turrets, two big wooden doors and a Knight dressed in armour, with a hole for Theodore to strike his best pose for a photo. Fans of the style can get their hands on similar designs on Amazon, with everything from rockets to farm playhouses to keep kids entertained.

Cardboard rocket, £39.45, Amazon

Since the coronavirus lockdown began, Vogue has been sharing regular glimpses into her home life - and the latest arts and crafts project is not the only toy her son can enjoy. Theodore also has an incredible octopus-themed paddling pool to keep him cool on sunny days, complete with a big yellow slide in the middle and lots of plastic toy balls. Inside, the pregnant TV star has a playroom where her son can retreat to if the weather turns cold, which is kitted out with white furniture to hold his books, toys such as Lego cars and a wooden buggy and baby, and even an indoor slide.

Vogue is expecting her second child with husband Spencer this summer and has been preparing her house for the new arrival. The couple plan to move their baby daughter into Theodore's nursery and decorate a new room for their son. She recently revealed she has already started making plans for the interior, opting for a new bed from The Modern Nursery that can be transformed from a cot to a bed and even into bunk beds.

