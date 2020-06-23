Vogue Williams' son Theodore's cute beach shoes are perfect for the summer heatwave The mum-to-be sent fans wild over the sandals

Vogue Williams and her son Theodore are definitely kitted out for the heatwave that is set to hit the UK this week. While the coronavirus pandemic may have scuppered many people's holiday plans, the Heart Radio star revealed her one-year-old is still getting plenty of use out of his summer wardrobe - particularly his adorable beach shoes!

MORE: Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews tease fans over unborn daughter's name

Vogue showed off Theodore's cute sandals on her Instagram Stories

Wandering around the garden of their London home, an Instagram Stories video shows Theodore soaking up the summer sun dressed in a nappy, a blue floppy hat and matching turquoise shoes - the perfect outfit considering Vogue had prepared the inflatable paddling pool for him to play in. We wouldn't mind the outfit, garden accessory or his delicious ice cream in this warm weather, either!

Jelly sandals, £22, Igor @ Schuh

After receiving many messages asking about Theodore's waterproof jelly sandals, Vogue revealed she bought the Igor design from Schuh. Costing just £22, the sandals come in a variety of bright summer colours including yellow, pink and clear, but they're all selling out quickly.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue and Spencer answer quick-fire baby questions

Vogue and her husband Spencer Matthews are preparing to welcome their second child later this year, and we can't help but wonder if they've bought her a matching pair ready for when she learns to walk like her brother. After all, when the pair announced they were expecting their daughter, Vogue told HELLO! she had already bought "an obscene amount of clothes" for her daughter, adding: "She’s going to be like my little doll."

The mum-to-be, who is due in six weeks, is already counting down the days until her daughter arrives as she has revealed she is looking forward to being able to wear matching clothes with her child. The presenter also tagged Freya Lillie, a "sustainable, ethical, luxe" clothing brand that specialises in gorgeous baby and children's clothes as well as clothes for women. We can't wait to see the matching outfits!

RELATED: Vogue Williams shares glimpse inside son Theodore's stunning new bedroom

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.