Dermot O'Leary announces son's surprising name live on air The couple welcomed their first child 10 days ago

Dermot O'Leary has revealed the name of his son with wife Dee Koppang, 10 days after he was born.

Announcing the unique moniker live on his BBC radio show, the 47-year-old said: "My lovely son came into the world ten days ago accompanied by Guy Garvey's Elbow. So forgive this moment of brief self-indulgence while we play the song that accompanied that."

The couple announced the arrival of their first child on 27 June

Revealing the name, he added: "This is for you Kasper with a K - my wife is very insistent on that. Kasper Koppang O'Leary welcome to the world!"

Dermot and Dee announced the birth of their first child four days after his birth, sharing a picture of an adorable baby grow which had the words "Koppang O'Leary productions Est 2020" written across it.

"Welcome to the world baby Koppang O'Leary... We're delighted to announce that we've had a baby!" he wrote alongside the snap.

"A little boy born on Tuesday 23rd June 2020 (Sankthansaften / Midsummer for you Norwegians) at 8.19am, weighing in at 6lb 13oz.

"Enjoying the cuddles in the newborn bubble... cats yet to be 100% convinced. Lots of love, Dermot & Dee x."