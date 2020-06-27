Dermot O'Leary and wife Dee Koppang welcome their first child together - see photo The X Factor host has shared the happy news with his fans

Huge congratulations to Dermot O'Leary and his wife Dee Koppang! The couple have welcomed their first child together – a baby boy. Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday morning, the X Factor presenter's wife shared a photo of a white onesie printed with the legend: "Koppang O'Leary productions Est 2020," which had a sweet brown rabbit toy next to it.

Dee captioned the sweet picture: "Welcome to the world baby Koppang O’Leary... We’re delighted to announce that we’ve had a baby! A little boy born on Tuesday 23rd June 2020 (Sankthansaften/Midsummer for us Norwegians) at 8.19 am, weighing in at 6lb 13oz. Enjoying the cuddles in the newborn bubble... cats yet to be 100% convinced. Lots of love, Dee & Dermot."

Dermot announced the birth of his son on Saturday morning

Both Dermot and Dee shared their pregnancy joy back in February. "We're pleased to announce that we're expecting a little Koppang O'Leary," the happy couple gushed. They shared an Instagram snap of a floral wreath surrounding a message, which read: "Koppang O'Leary productions presents 'New Arrival' coming soon."

READ: Dermot O'Leary pays special tribute to pregnant wife Dee Koppang

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dermot with his wife Dee after they shared their pregnancy news

At the time, TV producer Dee revealed their struggle to get pregnant, describing the journey as a "rocky road". In a heartfelt Instagram post, Dee wrote: "Just wanted to say thank you so so much for all the lovely messages about our news... It's been a rocky road to get here, so I wanted to send lots of love to any of you who are on that journey. Hang on in there. Sending love."

Dermot, 46, has been in a relationship with Dee, 41, for 18 years. The couple wed in September 2012 at St Mary's Church in Chiddingstone, Kent, before hosting a reception at nearby Chiddingstone Castle. Three years after tying the knot, Dermot admitted that he "definitely" wanted children, but he wasn't sure then was the right time for him and Dee. "I definitely want kids, but I've got a very busy wife with a very busy life," he told Fabulous magazine. "It's not fair for me to say, 'I want kids now'. I do want kids with my wife, but I want them when we both think it's the right thing to happen."

MORE: Look back at Dermot O'Leary's wedding to Dee Koppang

The couple shared the happy news to Instagram

The TV star also divulged his easy secret to maintaining a happy marriage. "We don't have the recipe, but it's going well," he said. "It's a work in progress, isn't it? The key for me is giving each other space, not giving each other a hard time and actually having fun together. And we do."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.