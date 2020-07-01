James and Ola Jordan's baby is growing up fast! See the photo to prove it The former Strictly Come Dancing stars are doting parents

James Jordan delighted his fans with a new photo of his baby daughter on Wednesday – but he also sparked a bit of a debate! The former Strictly professional posted the sweetest snap of little Ella to Instagram, which showed her looking up at the camera with a surprised expression on her face.

The tiny tot wore a white onesie and had one hand on her stomach as she lay in her bassinet. James had added a wintry filter to the picture, so snowflakes and ivy surrounded his daughter. He captioned the adorable photo: "My little girl is growing so fast."

His fans were quick to comment on the sweet snap, with some expressing that they thought little Ella was taking after her dad. They wrote: "Very like Daddy in this picture," and: "I can definitely see you in her here. Gorgeous girl." Others, however, thought she looked more like her mum, James' wife and former co-star Ola Jordan.

They commented: "Beautiful bubba, she's the spitting image of Ola in this pic," "Awwww bless her she looks beautiful, just like her Mamma," and: "Adorable. So like her Mummy." A couple of other followers decided that everyone was right, with one chiming in: "She’s beautiful. I can see both you and Ola in her."

James shared the sweet new photo of Ella to Instagram

Whoever you think their daughter takes after, it's clear that both James and Ola dote on their little girl, who they welcomed in February. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! a few weeks after Ella's birth, the couple expressed their excitement about becoming parents following IVF treatment.

Ola said: "It’s been amazing and overwhelming at the same time. We’ve wanted this for so long. We had a lovely life, but this is making us feel so much happier than anything else we have done. Nothing in our careers measures up to this. It feels perfect."

Her husband added: "This is the best moment of our lives, without a shadow of a doubt. Ola has given me the most precious gift. It’s totally changed the way I see the world."

