Dermot O'Leary and his wife Dee Koppang were photographed on Sunday as they headed home following the birth of their first child. Dermot collected his wife and son from The Portland Hospital in London, which has quite the royal pedigree, as it's also where Meghan Markle gave birth to Archie in May 2019.

Both the presenter, 47, and Dee, 41, appeared in good spirits as Dermot lifted the little one's car seat into their vehicle and Dee got settled with their baby in the back seat. The pair had both dressed casually in dark trousers and light T-shirts, and Dee also donned a mask and sunglasses as she walked out of the hospital, with her hair in a loose updo.

The couple, who married in 2012 after ten years together, welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday. They both shared the news on Saturday on Instagram, each posting a photo of a white onesie printed with the phrase: "Koppang O'Leary productions Est 2020," which had a sweet brown rabbit toy next to it.

They captioned the sweet picture: "Welcome to the world baby Koppang O’Leary... We’re delighted to announce that we’ve had a baby! A little boy born on Tuesday 23rd June 2020 (Sankthansaften/Midsummer for us Norwegians) at 8.19 am, weighing in at 6lb 13oz. Enjoying the cuddles in the newborn bubble... cats yet to be 100% convinced. Lots of love, Dee & Dermot."

Dermot and Dee welcomed their first child on Tuesday

Dermot and Dee shared their pregnancy joy on Instagram back in February, posting a snap of a floral wreath surrounding a message which read: "Koppang O'Leary productions presents 'New Arrival' coming soon." In a heartfelt Instagram post after announcing her pregnancy, Dee revealed that the couple had struggled to conceive.

The new mum wrote: "Just wanted to say thank you so so much for all the lovely messages about our news... It's been a rocky road to get here, so I wanted to send lots of love to any of you who are on that journey. Hang on in there. Sending love."

