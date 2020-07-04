Charley Webb delights son Bowie with one-of-a-kind gift The Emmerdale star has really pushed the boat out

Charley Webb has bought her four-year-old son Bowie an incredible miniature Land Rover! The Emmerdale star shared a photo of her little boy sitting in the jaw-dropping black four-by-four on Instagram, and the vehicle is impressive enough to give Stormi and her menagerie of luxury cars a run for their money.

"Zooming through life this kid," Charley wrote alongside the snap.

The doting mum also tagged a company called Outdoor Toys in her post, which is where she bought Bowie's incredible gift from.

How cool is Bowie's car!

The retailer specialises in outdoor toys for children, and features a wide range of electric cars, including McLarens, Lamborghinis and Bowie's Range Rover, which will set you back £219.95.

When he's not busy zooming around in his new whip, Bowie is most likely giving his mum a hilarious makeover!

In June, the soap star let her son loose with her hair and it turned out as any parent would expect - a painful and knotted mess!

Bowie recently gave his mum a makeover

In a video posted on her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-three could be seen sitting on a burnt orange quilted sofa in her living room with her blonde hair wrapped across the front of her face.

Meanwhile, little Bowie was positioned on the sofa arm behind her as he gathered all her hair up, appearing to poke her in the eye in the process.

"Playing 'hairdressers.' Having my hair ripped out of my head," Charley jokingly captioned the video.

Everyone is over the moon that hairdressers have re-opened in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and we can imagine that Charley is excited to have her hair cut and styled by professionals. Although we're not sure this is what she had in mind…

