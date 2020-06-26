Charley Webb reunites with family and shares incredible video of their day The Emmerdale star has some moves!

Charley Webb has reunited with her family!

The Emmerdale star revealed on Friday that she and her son Bowie had travelled to Manchester to spend time with her mum, her brother Jamie Lomas and her sister Cassie Lomas, and to celebrate the family took part in an incredible dance challenge.

Taking to Instagram, Charley shared a video of the family dancing around in a sunny back garden, writing in the caption: "Me and Bowie drove to Manchester today to have lunch in the garden with my family.

The family has some killer moves!

"First time I've seen them since lockdown. We tried to teach the mother to Tiktok [sic]."

Charley and co could be seen performing an impressively choreographed dance routine, and even Charley's mum got involved!

It isn't the first time this month that the mother-of-three has shared a rare family video. Earlier in June, the 32-year-old posted an amazing clip of herself, husband Matthew Wolfenden and their eldest son Buster dancing to a remix of Buttons by the Pussycat Dolls in their beautiful family kitchen.

Charley and Matthew could be seen in the foreground of the clip, while Buster, ten, took pride of place on the stainless steel kitchen table as the trio showed off their dance moves. Looks like the whole family loves to dance!

Aside from Bowie, four, and Buster, ten, Charley and Matthew also share little Ace, who is eleven months old.

The soap star recently revealed that all three boys have finally started to play together in harmony, writing: "They're starting to play together more and more. Well, I say play. Ace takes Bowie's toys and Bowie spends his day trying to get them back."

