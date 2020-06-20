It's not often that Charley Webb's husband Matthew Wolfenden features in the adorable family videos she shares on Instagram.

MORE: Charley Webb delights fans with adorable video of son Ace's very messy eating

But that all changed on Friday when the Emmerdale star shared an amazing video of herself, Matthew and their eldest son Buster dancing to a remix of Buttons by the Pussycat Dolls in their beautiful family kitchen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charley Webb reveals son's hilarious dinner time mess

Doting mum Charley and dad Matthew could be seen in the foreground of the clip, while Buster, ten, took pride of place on the stainless steel kitchen table as the trio showed off their dance moves. Looks like a fun Friday night in!

MORE: Charley Webb delights fans with adorable video of son Ace's very messy eating

The trio danced up a storm in the kitchen

MORE: Charley Webb shares hilarious video of her sassy son, Bowie

Also on Friday, the 32-year-old shared a hilarious video of her youngest son Ace, who is eleven months old, dancing around in his highchair with food all over his face. "Arms go up in the air until the beat drops every time. You ok hun?" the Debbie Dingle actress wrote in the caption.

It isn't the first time this week that Charley has demonstrated her little boy's love for food. On Thursday, the soap star shared another clip of Ace, this time of him enthusiastically trying to eat his dinner plate. In the brief clip, Ace can be seen covered completely in tomato sauce after devouring a big plate of pasta. "One way to eat," Charley wrote across the video.

Charley recently opened up to fans about Ace's eating habits, revealing that he "loves his food but has always been fussy with flavours". She also shared a very personal post in which she spoke about suffering from post-natal depression and how difficult she found the jump from two children to three.

"This is our first picture as a 5. A couple of hours after Ace was born. I can't lie, I find being pregnant really hard but at the same time I do know how lucky I am to be able to fall pregnant pretty easily/at all," she wrote alongside a lovely photo of the family-of-five.

We love Charley for her open and honest ways!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.