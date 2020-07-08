Stacey Solomon reveals her brilliant breakfast hack for baby Rex Little Rex is in for a treat!

Stacey Solomon has a trick up her sleeve when it comes to breakfast time! The Loose Women star revealed her time-saving hack on Instagram Stories when she revealed how she prepares for one-year-old son Rex's morning routine.

Stacey, 30, has taken to making overnight oats for her little boy, and gave fans a step-by-step guide on how to recreate the yummy breakfast, which features oats baked with cinnamon and milk. She could be seen pouring the oats into an overproof dish, adding the same number of spoonfuls of milk and a generous helping of cinnamon. She then bakes for 20 minutes on 200 degrees celsius.

No doubt her hack went down a storm with her followers. The TV star has carved out quite a reputation during lockdown for her creativity and clever home hacks. Earlier this month, she revealed how she was encouraging Rex to eat more fruit and vegetables, for just £6.50.

She shared a video showing Rex holding his new knitted toys, which are all shaped into healthy foods. Next to a video of the one-year-old grinning as he waved around a carrot and leek crocheted rattle, Stacey wrote: "Learning our veggies. He'll be making his own snacks soon."

Stacey and Joe welcomed Rex in May 2019

Stacey has also shared a clever way to keep children cool in the summer. The mum-of-three shared a clip on Instagram, telling fans: "This is my current situation, fans and a bed sheet, Paw Patrol and a biscuit! I am getting in there with him. We're in our air conditioned igloo, it's amazing!"

Stacey shares little Rex with partner Joe Swash. The couple have been together since 2015. Stacey is also a mum to 11-year-old Zachary and seven-year-old Leighton, while Joe is a dad to son Harry from a previous relationship.

Rex with big brothers, Zachary and Leighton

Earlier this year, the star was asked about the possibility of expanding her family further. Taking part in an impromptu Q&A with her Instagram followers, Stacey was asked whether she would like to have another baby with Joe.

"We get asked this question a lot," she explained. "I never say never to anything but definitely not at the moment. We've got four children and feel really lucky to have them. But it's a lot, that's enough I think."