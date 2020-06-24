Stacey Solomon shares her latest makeup faux pas and it's so relatable The Loose Women star is always honest about her flaws!

Stacey Solomon shared that she'd made a very noticeable makeup mistake in her latest Loose Women appearance. Taking to her Instagram Stories after a day on set, the down-to-earth star laughed as she showed her followers the line between her foundation and her neck – and the former was much more yellow than her actual skin colour!

Addressing the camera, the former X-Factor star said: "All done and on the way home, woo-hoo! The foundation I had to borrow was not quite the match I thought it was now that I've stepped outside. Oh well, what can you do?"

The mum-of-three went on: "I hope you're all OK. I'm having one of those days where I just can't get my breath in…anxiety here I come!" When she got home, Stacey shared another photo of her baby son Rex, and appeared to be in good spirits about her makeup faux pas, joking that she needed to wash "this jaundice foundation off my skin".

Stacey then panned to the bath, which was full of children's toys, and confessed that the thought of tidying it had put her off having a head-to-toe wash until the next day! Stacey shares her home with partner Joe Swash and one-year-old Rex as well as her children from previous relationships, Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight.

Stacey made the makeup mistake while filming for Loose Women

The doting mum recently showed how much she loves all her kids by sporting a sentimental necklace that is similar to those worn by Holly Willoughby and Kate Middleton.

The Loose Women panellist shared a close-up of the chain on Tuesday night, revealing that it features three round pendants in silver, gold and rose gold, each of which is engraved with one of her sons' names. "I love wearing the boys' names around my neck. I grab it a lot I think because it's like a comfort to me, I've had it since Rex was born," she explained.

