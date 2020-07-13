Despite lockdown measures easing, Gino D'Acampo's eldest son Luciano still enlisted the help of his dad to give him a DIY haircut.

The This Morning chef shared a photo of his hairdressing attempt on Instagram, in which he was equipped with a pair of scissors and a stern look of concentration plastered across his face. While Luciano covered up in a makeshift robe using a white and pink towel, Gino embraced the warm weather at his home in Sardinia, choosing to go topless with a pair of blue shorts.

MORE: Gino D'Acampo shares exciting news during lockdown

Gino shared a photo of his hairdressing attempt with son Luciano

Referring to the TV show The Naked Chef, Gino joked: "I am practising for my next tv series...the naked barber...GD." Although many fans were delighted by the idea of the show, others were concerned about the welfare of the father and son duo! "Naked with hair clippers, not a good combo," one commented, and another quick-witted fan added: "Careful you don't drop the scissors and cut something else off."

Several of Gino's followers were also impressed that his 18-year-old was willing to let him loose with his long dark hair. One wrote: "Your son trusts you to cut his hair? Wow!" and a second remarked: "Your son is very trusting." Here's to hoping that Luciano is pleased with his dad's hairdressing skills!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay and Gino D'Acampo left surprised as children go on dinner date together

Gino has been spending time with his wife Jessica and their children Luciano, 18, Rocco, 15, and seven-year-old Mia at their home in Italy. He recently enjoyed a boys' night out with his two lookalike sons and marked the occasion by posing for a photo, which showed the trio all dressed in the same blue, black and cream colourscheme. The doting dad wrote: "Ready to party all night with my boys.. @lucidacampo @roccodacampo GDx." Many of his Instagram followers were quick to note the similarities, with one commenting: "No DNA test necessary, one face."

PHOTOS: Celebrity babies 2020: the pregnant stars giving birth this year