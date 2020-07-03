Rochelle Humes takes drastic action to appease pregnancy cravings The This Morning star is expecting her first son in October

Rochelle Humes went the extra mile on Friday to appease her pregnancy cravings - and by the look of things, it was totally worth it!

The This Morning star – who is expecting her third child, a son, with husband Marvin Humes in October – travelled from the comforts of her Essex home all the way to London's Knightsbridge to visit world-famous department store Harrods.

But it wasn't the clothes that attracted Rochelle to the store, it was the draw of its food hall that enticed her inside.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, the TV star shared her excitement over her visit, but more specifically, she appeared giddy at being able to buy a bottle of delicious-looking mango lassi. The drink is made from natural ingredients, including fresh yoghurt, and is based on a traditional Indian recipe.

Captioning the image, Rochelle simply wrote: "If you know you know…" Oh, we know, Rochelle. We know!

Rochelle Humes ventured to Harrods for their mango lassi

Aside from curbing her cravings, Rochelle has been busy planning her baby's nursery and has her sights set on a stunning £1,660 cot for the little one. Last month, the doting mum shared a picture of a chic brown leather-look bassinet with modern black metal legs. She simply captioned the snap "Love it…" and tagged Sleepyhead.

Rochelle has also been investing in other baby essentials, including a new pram. Revealing that the model she previously used for her daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina has now been discontinued, the Hit List presenter set her sights on a new limited edition pram and stroller by Stokke.

Stokke Xplory V6 stroller, £864, Harrods

Stokke Xplory V6 carrycot, £210, Harrods

Rochelle has opted for the Stokke Xplory 6 and carrycot, in the limited edition black and gold colourway. The stroller is available to order online at Harrods for £864, while the carrycot is available separately for £210.

