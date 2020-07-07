Gino D'Acampo divides fans with rare photo of both sons during night out The TV chef is a doting dad to three children

Gino D'Acampo rarely shares pictures of his three children Luciano, 18, Rocco, 15, and Mia, seven, so he sent fans wild after posing with his two sons as they prepared to enjoy a boys' night out.

"Ready to party all night with my boys.. @lucidacampo @roccodacampo GDx," the This Morning star captioned the photo, which was taken against the backdrop of the harbour as the sun was setting.

Gino posed with his two sons Luciano and Rocco ahead of a night out

Many of his Instagram followers were quick to note the similarities between the father and sons, especially considering they were all dressed in the same blue, black and cream colourscheme! "Handsome young men just like their dad," one commented, and another added: "No DNA test necessary, one face." Meanwhile, others disagreed and stated Luciano and Rocco looked more like their mother, Gino's wife Jessica: "Got their looks from their mum."

One thing they did agree on, however, was that Gino's sons did not need their dad to accompany them on their night out! "Gino let the boys party you go home," one joked, and another agreed, writing: "But are they ready to party with you?"

The lovely picture comes shortly after the celebrity chef and his wife - who have been married since 2002 - marked their eldest son's landmark 18th birthday. The 43-year-old uploaded a series of images, both recent and from Luci's childhood and captioned the post: "Buon Compleanno to my big boy! @lucidacampo. Have a Fantastico birthday, GD x." Luci was among those to comment, writing, "Thanks Dad xx."

The TV star has previously opened up about family life in an interview with Woman magazine and admitted that he's the stricter parent. "You can see my wife look at the children, saying with her eyes 'Don't even think about it, he's not going to bend,'" he shared.

The chef added: "My kids are not allowed to be fussy eaters. The problem with fussy children is their stupid parents. I run a family kitchen and in my house we don't have options. I never had options, why should they?"

