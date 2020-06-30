Pregnant Vogue Williams reveals epic £140 feature in baby daughter's room - and it's so cosy The Heart Radio star is expecting her second child next month

The countdown is on for Vogue Williams and husband Spencer Matthews, who are set to welcome their second child next month. On her Instagram Stories, the Heart Radio star revealed she is "already setting up" the house ready for their unborn daughter, and the latest addition to her room looks so cosy!

Vogue shared a video of an incredible new play gym which was gifted to her from The Little Green Sheep. It features the softest cream sheepskin rug for her daughter to lie on, while four detachable woodland-themed rattles and teethers hang off a curved wooden frame. Both parts cost £70, but the frame will last Vogue's daughter until she is 18 months old and the 100% pure lambskin rug would make a sweet addition to her bedroom even after she's grown out of the play gym.

Vogue unveiled her daughter's new cosy rug and baby gym on Instagram

Vogue also revealed she is looking forward to finally being able to wear matching clothes with her child, who she has already named. The Irish star recently teased fans by revealing she and Spencer had decided on a name but didn't reveal what it was. After sharing a video of herself pre-washing baby clothes, one follower commented: "Can't wait to hear what you call her!" Vogue replied: "It's V cuuuuuute although I had another name I loved too but Spen wasn't into it."

Vogue and Spencer told HELLO! there were already a few contenders back in March. "There’s an amazing opportunity to have fun with girls’ names in particular, and to be creative – a little bit wild even," said Spencer.

"Because so many cool, exotic names lend themselves to being very useable. There won’t be any degree of stupidity to the name though. I think you can be fresh, and new and different, but it has got a bit silly in a few cases. So we’ll try and rein it in."

