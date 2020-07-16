Emmerdale star Charley Webb revealed she cut her son Ace's hair on Thursday, but the little boy was so upset he cried!

In several sweet videos Charley shared on her Instagram Stories, she showed Ace standing in his cot dressed in a white babygrow after he had just woken up from a nap. The eleven-month-old sported his usual straight blonde hair, but he appeared to have a new fringe that was shorter than the rest!

"Are you crying because mummy cut your fringe? What did mummy do?" the doting mum-of-three jokingly cooed to her son. She captioned the video: "Worst fringe cut in town" before admitting: "It's the worst haircut I've ever seen. I know, I'd cry as well Acey."

Charley's son Ace was very teary after his hair cut!

However, a later snap showed the little boy gazing into the camera - so perhaps his earlier tears were from tiredness after having just woken up, as opposed to a reaction to his mum's hairdressing skills! Charley was clearly still not impressed with her DIY cut, as she captioned it: "Poor boy." So we doubt she'll be taking the scissors to her other two sons Buster and Bowie's hair anytime soon!

The Emmerdale actress described it as "the worst haircut I've ever seen"

The actress is often quizzed about why her sons have long hair, and instead of hitting out at her naysayers, she doesn't let other people's opinions affect her parenting. "Don't let my kids hair worry you," she wrote on Instagram beside a photo of Buster and his long locks. "I think people think they have a right to have an opinion because of social media. Maybe you do. But try keeping it to yourself, it’s not important to us what you think of how our kids look. Or how we look."

Charley and her three sons - whom she shares with Matthew Wolfenden - recently enjoyed a day out in the woods, and Charley documented the trip with several sweet family photos. First, the actress posted a selfie that showed Ace, who turns one later this month, in a baby carrier on her back, which she captioned: "We're going on a bear hunt…" Charley then uploaded a second photo, featuring her older two sons sitting on what looked like a large toadstool and grinning at the camera, explaining: "Leaving our fairy doors we've made in the woods."

