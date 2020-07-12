Charley Webb shared some sweet family photos on Sunday as she enjoyed an afternoon out with her sons. First, the Emmerdale actress posted a selfie that showed her youngest son Ace, who turns one later this month, in a baby carrier on her back.

The tiny tot looked at the camera, and half of Charley's perfectly made-up face was pictured. The star captioned this shot: "We're going on a bear hunt…" Charley then uploaded a second photo, featuring her other two sons, Buster, ten, and Bowie, four. They each sat on what looked like a large toadstool and grinned at the camera.

READ: Charley Webb reveals clever teething tip inspired by her son Ace's struggles

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charley Webb reveals son's dinnertime mess

To the boys' left was a large tree, around which a large collection of sticks had been arranged. This set-up was explained in Charley's caption, which read: "Leaving our fairy doors we've made in the woods." It looks like the family have had a lovely time, and we’re sure other children will appreciate that they've left them something to play with!

MORE: Charley Webb unveils magical bedroom balcony

Charley didn't include a photo of her husband, so it's not clear whether he joined his wife and sons on their adventure, but the actress met Matthew Wolfenden on the set of the Yorkshire soap and the couple tied the knot in February 2018, eight years after they welcomed Buster.

Charley enjoyed an afternoon out with her sons

The family now lives in a gorgeous home in North Yorkshire which includes a stunning kitchen, gorgeous garden, and perhaps most impressive of all, a beautiful balcony attached to the master bedroom, which gives Charley and Matthew a great view of the outdoor area of their property.

As well as playing in the woods, the couple's sons have enjoyed time in their garden over the last few months. Charley recently shared a video of Buster and Bowie making the most of their outdoor trampoline, which she captioned: "This is one of my best buys ever. I feel so lucky right now to have a nice garden that the kids (and the big kid) can play in. I've been thinking about everyone that doesn’t have this much."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.