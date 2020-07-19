Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have proven that spending lots of extra time at home during the coronavirus pandemic has strengthened their family bond - just look at Ayda's latest photo of Teddy, seven, and Charlie, five, for proof!

"Brotherly Sisterly Love #mommysbesties AWxx," the Loose Women star captioned an adorable photo of the couple's eldest two children on Instagram. In the sweet snap - which Ayda paired with the song You've Got a Friend in Me - the siblings can be seen with their arms around one another as they enjoyed a walk - and they were even wearing matching backpacks!

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their delight, with one writing, "Awww sibling love," and another adding, "These two though l can't cope with this much cuteness." Meanwhile, others noted how grown up the pair were looking, especially Ayda and Robbie's daughter Teddy. "Omg when did Teddy get so grown up," a third said, while another commented on the little girl's long hair. Referring to her light brown hair, which fell well beyond her shoulders and was styled in a half-up 'do, Ayda replied: "Teddy’s hair has gotten so long (and she’s so tall)!"

Ayda shared a sweet photo of her two eldest children on Instagram

Last month, Ayda opened up to HELLO! about life in lockdown, and how her drive to stay fit has rubbed off onto seven-year-old Teddy. "My daughter, I'm so impressed, for a couple of years now I've tried to get them to go on walks with me and we'll get about five minutes in and they'll go, 'I can't do it,' and I feel like mean mum going, 'Come on, you can do it,'" she explained.

"But in quarantine, my daughter decided that she wanted to go on a hike every morning before school. So she completely, self-motivated, she likes to be at the top of the mountain and have peanut butter toast, and take a deep breath before she starts her day. I just felt like, as a parent, it was so rewarding to give her that gift of exercise and nature and well-being and self-care."

