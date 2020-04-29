Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda have plenty of space in their fabulous Los Angeles mansion to keep their children entertained come rain or shine - including an enormous playroom. But as all parents will know, sometimes the most fun games are the ones that use their own imagination! Ayda shared a peek inside their playroom, where Theo, seven, and Charlie, five, had ditched their usual toys in favour of building a secret den using the family's furniture.

VIDEO: Robbie Williams dances in his children's playroom

The Loose Women star posted a video to Instagram that showed her two older children crawling across plush cream cushions underneath several blankets held up by wicker and wooden chairs. But they were clearly only partway through decorating their epic hideaway, as Theo could be heard asking her brother: "Should I put some lights in here?" Meanwhile, little Coco was easily distracted from the fort antics, wandering off towards the huge toy storage unit on the other side of the room.

"@robbiewilliams Same Day, Different Den #quarantinelife #whatdayisit #everydenday AW xx," Ayda captioned the video, before adding: "Dens are very precious as a kid...and magical to watch as a parent." Fans were understandably delighted to see their three children enjoying quality time together. "Love this! What treasured moments in these uncertain times," one of Ayda's followers commented on the post, while another wrote: "Sisterly love."

Baby Beau was nowhere to be seen throughout the playtime, but we imagine the little boy was enjoying a rest in his nursery, which features calming neutral walls and rainbow-themed décor. In a few more years, we reckon Ayda and Robbie will have to expand their fort to accommodate four children!

When the weather is warmer, the family of six also has plenty of outdoor space they can relax in, including a never-ending garden where they like to eat dinner, a swimming pool with a child-proof fence and tennis courts which Charlie has previously used as a racetrack for his toy car.

