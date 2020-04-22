Ayda Field's son Charlie turns family's spacious tennis courts into car racetrack

Ayda Field and Robbie Williams have a beautiful property in Los Angeles, including spacious grounds that feature a tennis court! The couple has been isolating at the beautiful property with their four children Teddy, seven, Charlie, five, Coco, one, and baby Beau amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the family has been taking full advantage of their garden.

VIDEO: Robbie Williams dances in his children's playroom

Instead of using the tennis courts to brush up on their hand-eye coordination or attempt a PE class from home, the children used their imagination and turned it into a racetrack. Ayda took to social media to playfully mock her husband's driving skills as she showed the kids riding electric toy cars around the court, using the white lines as driving lanes. One picture showed Charlie driving a sleek blue Tesla model with a personalised 'Chuck V' number plate, which his mother jokingly captioned: "Already a better driver than @robbiewilliams." However, just minutes later she shared another photo of what she described as her son doing "roadside assistance" as he used his whole body weight to push the car.

WATCH: Robbie Williams makes up the cutest lullaby for baby Beau

Charlie used the tennis court lines as lanes for his car game

Luckily, there was another empty white car in the background so Charlie wouldn't be short of alternatives if his toy was broken. We just wish we had access to life-size versions of the expensive models - and the spacious tennis court would be nice, too…

Ayda joked the little boy was a better driver than his dad Robbie!

Ayda later shared another glimpse inside the family’s LA home with a sweet boomerang video of Robbie and Charlie enjoying some father-son bonding time in the garden. The tall surrounding trees offer the family plenty of privacy, while the expansive grounds are clearly well cared for, with a manicured lawn, little winding paths through the plants and wildflowers - though we imagine they'll need some love after Charlie trampled over them during his garden playtime with Robbie! Elsewhere, the family also has access to a terrace and swimming pool which is accessed via double doors from their huge lounge area. Plenty to keep the kids entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic, don't you think?

