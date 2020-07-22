Unlike Victoria Beckham and Charley Webb, Andrea McLean did not turn to her children Finlay and Amy to help her learn how to use TikTok - and the results are hilarious!

MORE: 6 parenting techniques Andrea McLean swears by - and some may surprise you

"When parents make up their own #tiktok dance…" the Loose Women star captioned an Instagram video, which showed herself and husband Nick Feeney dancing in their car to Savage Love by Jason Derulo. Unlike a traditional TikTok dance, the moves were clearly not choreographed or in sync, and the pair erupted into giggles at the end with Andrea telling Nick: "I don't know what you're doing!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Andrea McLean transforms her home to celebrate step-daughter's 18th birthday

Many fans were thrilled to see Andrea was not afraid to poke fun at herself, even if it was at the expense of her children! One commented, "That’ll be the kids suitably embarrassed!" and another joked, "Omg those poor kids, this is what they have to put up with." A third added: "It's great being a parent...No rules, no having to worry about 'fitting in.' Just having a laugh!! Shame the younger generation take themselves so seriously!"

However, others noted the setting of the video and the fact the car still appeared to be moving. "Funny, but are you still driving, or are those trees on a conveyor belt. #concerned," one of Andrea's followers remarked, and a second agreed: "No hands in steering wheel whilst moving? Funny but concerning."

The pair were still dressed in the outfits from earlier in the day, with Andrea rocking a pretty black floral dress with delicate gold accessories, while Nick matched in a dark T-shirt. Before getting in the car, Andrea shared a picture of them posing on some slouchy hammock chairs outside the Television Centre in London. "Busy day for @lordfeeney and myself! Just come off air from an hour’s live TV laughter and debate then on to forward planning meetings for @officialtgiof - so much to come in the next few months that I CAN’T WAIT to share with you... #thisgirlisonfire #womeninbusiness," she wrote in the caption.

READ: Andrea McLean sends fans wild in a polka dot dress from Mango